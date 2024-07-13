Dramatic photos show extent of huge Doncaster industrial estate blaze

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Jul 2024, 15:00 BST
This was the scene of devastation after a huge blaze broke out at a Doncaster industrial estate.

Fire crews were called to White Lee Road in Mexborough earlier this week after flames tore through a pile of metal waste on the site.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “A huge thank you to our crews and control staff who helped bring the incident on White Lee Road to a safe conclusion.

“At its height, we had six fire engines and one turntable ladder in attendance working to extinguish a large amount of metal waste on fire.”

People were told to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed at the heighf of the fire.

Crews tackle the blaze in Mexborough.

1. Doncaster industrial estate blaze

Crews tackle the blaze in Mexborough. Photo: National World

Crews from across South Yorkshire tackled the flames.

2. Doncaster industrial estate blaze

Crews from across South Yorkshire tackled the flames. Photo: National World

Flames tore through a pile of waste metal at the site.

3. Doncaster industrial estate blaze

Flames tore through a pile of waste metal at the site. Photo: National World

Six crews tackled the blaze at its height.

4. Doncaster industrial estate blaze

Six crews tackled the blaze at its height. Photo: National World

