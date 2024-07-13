Fire crews were called to White Lee Road in Mexborough earlier this week after flames tore through a pile of metal waste on the site.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “A huge thank you to our crews and control staff who helped bring the incident on White Lee Road to a safe conclusion.
“At its height, we had six fire engines and one turntable ladder in attendance working to extinguish a large amount of metal waste on fire.”
People were told to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed at the heighf of the fire.
