Dramatic aerial photo shows devastation after fire rips through Doncaster industrial estate
This dramatic photograph shows the extent of devastation after a huge blaze ripped through a Doncaster industrial estate.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has shared the ‘spectacular’ picture showing the aftermath of the blaze at Bank End Road near Finningley last month.
The image, captured by a South Yorkshire Police drone, shows wrecked units on the Ash Holt Industrial Estate following the blaze on October 27.
At the height of the blaze, crews from eight fire stations were tackling the flames.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This spectacular picture was taken by the South Yorkshire Police drone at an industrial fire in Doncaster.
“It shows the full extent of the blaze on Bank End Road, plus our turntable ladder in use tackling it.”
Residents living in the area were advised to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed as a huge pall of smoke erupted into the sky.