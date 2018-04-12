Dragons' Den star pledges backing for Doncaster children's bike business

Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis has pledged his backing for a Doncaster firm that helps young cyclists.

Mini Wheelers, which was only established two years ago, has seen a boost in business and bookings after the TV business mogul tweeted details about the firm to his half a million Twitter followers.

Owner Andrew Sheldrake tweeted Paphitis about his children’s learn to cycle business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet by the star to his followers.

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 2,200 SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

The firm offers a range of services including learn to cycle courses and schools programmes across Doncaster.

Mr Sheldrake said: “We are thrilled to have been named a winner of SBS and since winning, the support we have gained on our Twitter page has been overwhelming from local businesses

as well as previous winners and it really does feel like we are now part of a fantastic networking community to enable our business to grow."

Mr Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

"My vision is that everyone who has ever won an SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like- minded individuals who can share successes and learnings.

"The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Mini Wheelers every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet him about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are

re‐tweeted every Monday at 8pm and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.

Mini Wheelers was founded to create opportunities for young children in Doncaster to have fun and increase self-confidence whilst learning to ride a bike safely, allowing children to enjoy cycling and the independence it can bring as well as providing a green mode of transport for life.