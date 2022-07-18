Dozens of calls to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service this weekend - but just four in Doncaster

It was a busy weekend for the fire service in South Yorkshire, but thankfully there were only four incidents which took place in the Doncaster area.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 18th July 2022, 11:06 am
Updated Monday, 18th July 2022, 12:17 pm

Yesterday, Sunday July 17, three fire crews from Thorne and Doncaster stations were called out to a premise on Carlton Road in Wheatley at 12.20pm.

The fire which started accidentally involved cooking. The crews came away at 1pm.

Incidents from over the weekend

Overnight last night, central firefighters were called out to a deliberate grassland fire at 7.10pm on Urban Road im Hexthorpe. The crew left the scene at 7.35pm.

A fire crew from Edlington station attended a deliberate grassland fire at 9.05pm on Westmorland Lane, Denaby Main. The crew left the scene at 9.40pm.

And Maltby firefighters were out to a van fire on the M1 at J31 to J32, southbound at 5.35am. The fire is believed to have started accidentally. The crew left the scene at 7.10am.

