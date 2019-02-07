Doves are to be released at the funeral of a Doncaster man who was shot dead in a pub.

Tom Bell’s mum, Tracy Langley, has released the details of her 21-year-old son’s funeral, which is to be held in Doncaster on Monday, February 18.

Tom Bell

POLICE: Large police presence in Doncaster street close to secondary school



A service is to be held at St Peter’s-in-Chains on Chequer Road in the town centre at noon.

CRIME: Crooks hunted over Tesco ram raid in Sheffield



There will be a burial in Armthorpe afterwards and a wake is to be held at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel in Doncaster town centre.

APPEAL: Barnsley man with bulldog tattoos wanted by police over assaults

Tracy said doves are to be released at Tom’s graveside during his burial.

Tom was shot dead in the Maple Tree pub in Balby on Thursday, January 17.

Seven arrests have been made so far in total, with two men charged.

Joseph Bennia, 28 and Scott Geoffrey Gocoul, 29, both of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder and remanded in custody with a trial date set for Wednesday, May 1.

Five others were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender before being released after questioning as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 796 of January 17.

