'Don't feed swans,' urges RSPCA as fears grow Doncaster birds could be killed by traffic

In recent weeks, visitors to Lakeside have reported birds walking in front of cars in search of food and one shopper spotted the birds right outside the entrance of the Asda supermarket.

Now the RSCPA has urged people not to feed the animals as their actions are leading the birds to wander from their natural habitat.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “It is likely that the swans are moving from the lake as they are probably being fed by well-meaning people or there is food around the area enticing them away and towards the road.

The swans were recently spotted right outside the entrance to Asda.

“It is lovely that people take an interest in these beautiful birds but at the moment they are at real risk of not learning how to cope themselves and the traffic in the area poses a danger to them.“While the swans continue to be fed by the public, there’s no incentive for them to move themselves to a safer, more appropriate location where they can relearn their natural behaviour and find their own food.

"We would not encourage people to feed swans at the present time due to the risks of the birds becoming infected with avian flu; this is more likely if many birds are in one place.

"If people do want to feed them, we would suggest feeding them corn, grain or greens like cabbage or spinach.