The cinema, which recently opened its doors in Sir Nigel Gresley Square, released CCTV footage showing four children running up and down aisles, constantly changing seats and climbing over chairs during the screening earlier this week.

The mum had attacked cinema bosses in an angry Facebook post calling one a ‘monster’ and saying she was ‘beyond fuming’ because the manager was ‘ashamed’ of her son’s disability.

But in a lengthy statement, bosses at the Savoy have hit back and said how a group of children were disrupting the screening, adding: “As most will be aware, social media does not always represent the full truth and often only shows one side of a story.”

The mum at the centre of the row has since deleted her post.

Earlier this week, following a screening of Space Jam: A New Legacy, sharing a photo of a cinema employee on Facebook she wrote: “Honestly I don't know where to start.

"I have an autistic child that cannot sit still or even know what he's doing wrong. Took him for a fun day out till this monster threatened to kick him out as he couldn't sit still.

"Apparently disabled children can only go to the Savoy Doncaster on Sunday. This man told him to sit still or he would be out there for causing him to have a full on melt down to where I had to restrain my child.

"Disability is not a shame, neither should my child be bloody hidden from this world I am not ashamed of him or his disability but this man is. Shame on you Savoy – beyond fuming.”

After the post was widely circulated, the cinema took the step of releasing footage showing a number of children constantly moving around during the screening, climbing on furniture and adults lying down on the cinema’s sofas.

A spokesman said: “We have recently been made aware of a post that is currently circulating concerning an incident at our cinema on Monday.

"Unfortunately, as most will be aware, social media does not always represent the full truth and often only shows one side of a story.

"During this incident, as is clearly visible on CCTV, our General Manager had to intervene as four children were left unsupervised and were running up and down the cinema aisles, as well as climbing on and over chairs all whilst a film was in motion and the lights were fully dimmed.

"This not only disrupts other guests within the cinema, but equally importantly is a health and safety risk as one of the children could have easily fallen off the back of a chair.

"This is something that we need to take seriously regardless of a child’s disability.

"The manager involved in this incident is one of our longest serving managers and we can give an assurance that he had both the children’s safety interests, and the enjoyment of other guests, in mind. Therefore, his actions were fully justified and not in breach of the Equality Act 2010.

“We welcome adults and children with disabilities to our cinema at any time.

"We also offer weekly supportive screenings, something most large cinema chains only offer on a monthly basis.

"These screenings are designed to create a more comfortable environment for those with disabilities, especially autism. Guests are able to move around freely in the auditorium providing it is in-line with health and safety guidance, the lights are kept at a higher level and the volume is reduced.

“We take great pride in our approach to access and disability, which we believe is in line not only with the provisions of the Equality Act 2010, but also Best Practice guidelines developed by our trade body, the UK Cinema Association, in consultation not just with our industry but also major charities representing disabled people, including the National Autistic Society and the autism charity Dimensions.