Doncaster's results in full as Labour enjoys clean sweep of all four seats

Labour has won all four Doncaster seats as it enjoyed a clean sweep of the city’s constiuencies as Sir Keir Starmer swept to a landslide victory.

Former Conservative MP Nick Fletcher was unseated in the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme constituency by Labour’s Lee Pitcher, while Sally Jameson took the Doncaster Central seat, vacated by Labour’s Dame Rosie Winterton, who stood down before the election.

Ed Miliband retained his Doncaster North seat and John Healey made it four out of four for Labour by taking the newly created Rawmarsh and Conisbrough night on a historic night for the party which saw the Conservatives suffer their worst ever election result.

Here’s your full round up of the Doncaster results

Clockwise from top left: Sally Jameson, Lee Pitcher, John Healey and Ed Miliband, who all tasted victory for Labour.

DONCASTER CENTRAL

Majority: 9,551

Sally Jameson (Labour) - 17,515

Share 46.2%

Share change +6.8

Nick Allen (Conservative) – 7,964

Share 21.0%

Share change -15.6

Surjit Duhre (Reform UK) - 7,886

Share 20.8%

Share change +5.2

Jennifer Rozenfelds (Green) - 1,880

Share 5.0%

Share change +2.7

Greg Ruback (Liberal Democrat) – 1,199

Share 3.2%

Share change -0.9

Tosh McDonald (Workers Party of Britain - 758

Share 2.0%

Share change +2.0

Andrew Walmsley (The Yorkshire Party) – 742

Share 2.0%

Share change -0.1

Turnout: 51%

DONCASTER NORTH

Majority: 9,126

Ed Miliband (Labour) - 16,231

Share 52.4%

Share change +14.1

Glenn Bluff (Conservative) – 7,105

Share 22.9%

Share change -10.3

Dave Bettney (Social Democratic Party) – 1,960

Share 6.3%

Share change +6.3

Tony Nicholson (Green) – 1,778

Share 5.7%

Share change +5.7

Frank Calladine (British Democratic Party) – 1,160

Share 3.7%

Share change +3.7

Christopher Dawson (The Yorkshire Party) – 1,059

Share 3.4%

Share change +1.0

Jonathan Harston (Liberal Democrat) - 1,045

Share 3.4%

Share change -0.2

Catherine Briggs (Party of Women) – 452

Share 1.5%

Share change +1.5

Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 212

Share 0.7%

Share change +0.7

Turnout: 44%

DONCASTER EAST AND ISLE OF AXHOLME

Majority: 2,311

Lee Pitcher (Labour) – 15,122

Share 38.6%

Share change +9.9

Nick Fletcher (Conservative) – 12,811

Share 32.7%

Share change -19.4

Irwen Martin (Reform UK) – 8,487

Share 21.7%

Share change +11.4

Paul Garrett (Green) – 1,400

Share 3.6%

Share change +1.2

Nicola Turner (Liberal Democrat) – 1,166

Share 3.0%

Share change -1.4

Michael Longfellow (Climate Party) – 146

Share 0.4%

Share change +0.4

Turnout: 56%

RAWMARSH AND CONISBROUGH

Majority: 6,908

John Healey (Labour) – 16,612

Share 49.0%

Share change +8.9

Adam Wood (Reform UK) – 9,704

Share 28.6%

Share change +12.5

Oliver Harvey (Conservative)

Votes 4,496

Share 13.3%

Share change -23.7

Tom Hill (Green) – 1,687

Share 5.0%

Share change +4.5

Paul Horton (Liberal Democrat) - 1,137

Share 3.4%

Share change -0.3

Workers Party of Britain,Robert Watson (Workers Party of Britain) - 268

Share 0.8%

Share change +0.8