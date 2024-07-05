Doncaster's results in full as Labour enjoys clean sweep of all four seats
Former Conservative MP Nick Fletcher was unseated in the newly created Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme constituency by Labour’s Lee Pitcher, while Sally Jameson took the Doncaster Central seat, vacated by Labour’s Dame Rosie Winterton, who stood down before the election.
Ed Miliband retained his Doncaster North seat and John Healey made it four out of four for Labour by taking the newly created Rawmarsh and Conisbrough night on a historic night for the party which saw the Conservatives suffer their worst ever election result.
Here’s your full round up of the Doncaster results
DONCASTER CENTRAL
Majority: 9,551
Sally Jameson (Labour) - 17,515
Share 46.2%
Share change +6.8
Nick Allen (Conservative) – 7,964
Share 21.0%
Share change -15.6
Surjit Duhre (Reform UK) - 7,886
Share 20.8%
Share change +5.2
Jennifer Rozenfelds (Green) - 1,880
Share 5.0%
Share change +2.7
Greg Ruback (Liberal Democrat) – 1,199
Share 3.2%
Share change -0.9
Tosh McDonald (Workers Party of Britain - 758
Share 2.0%
Share change +2.0
Andrew Walmsley (The Yorkshire Party) – 742
Share 2.0%
Share change -0.1
Turnout: 51%
DONCASTER NORTH
Majority: 9,126
Ed Miliband (Labour) - 16,231
Share 52.4%
Share change +14.1
Glenn Bluff (Conservative) – 7,105
Share 22.9%
Share change -10.3
Dave Bettney (Social Democratic Party) – 1,960
Share 6.3%
Share change +6.3
Tony Nicholson (Green) – 1,778
Share 5.7%
Share change +5.7
Frank Calladine (British Democratic Party) – 1,160
Share 3.7%
Share change +3.7
Christopher Dawson (The Yorkshire Party) – 1,059
Share 3.4%
Share change +1.0
Jonathan Harston (Liberal Democrat) - 1,045
Share 3.4%
Share change -0.2
Catherine Briggs (Party of Women) – 452
Share 1.5%
Share change +1.5
Andy Hiles (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 212
Share 0.7%
Share change +0.7
Turnout: 44%
DONCASTER EAST AND ISLE OF AXHOLME
Majority: 2,311
Lee Pitcher (Labour) – 15,122
Share 38.6%
Share change +9.9
Nick Fletcher (Conservative) – 12,811
Share 32.7%
Share change -19.4
Irwen Martin (Reform UK) – 8,487
Share 21.7%
Share change +11.4
Paul Garrett (Green) – 1,400
Share 3.6%
Share change +1.2
Nicola Turner (Liberal Democrat) – 1,166
Share 3.0%
Share change -1.4
Michael Longfellow (Climate Party) – 146
Share 0.4%
Share change +0.4
Turnout: 56%
RAWMARSH AND CONISBROUGH
Majority: 6,908
John Healey (Labour) – 16,612
Share 49.0%
Share change +8.9
Adam Wood (Reform UK) – 9,704
Share 28.6%
Share change +12.5
Oliver Harvey (Conservative)
Votes 4,496
Share 13.3%
Share change -23.7
Tom Hill (Green) – 1,687
Share 5.0%
Share change +4.5
Paul Horton (Liberal Democrat) - 1,137
Share 3.4%
Share change -0.3
Workers Party of Britain,Robert Watson (Workers Party of Britain) - 268
Share 0.8%
Share change +0.8
Turnout: 49%
