Doncaster's most decorated Hallloween house is back for 2019

Preparations are already well under way at the property in Pinewood Avenue, Armthorpe with ghosts, ghoulies, pumpkins and lights all set to give visitors the creeps this Thursday.

The home, which has been dubbed the Halloween House, even has its own Facebook page where visitors can check out some of the surprises in store for this year.

The house in Pinewood Avenue, Armthorpe.

In previous years, volunteers have also collected money for charity from visitors who come from miles around to check out the house in all its fearsome finery.

The house has been decorated with Halloween decorations for several years.

A post on the Facebook page, which can be visited HERE, said: “Many of our visitors came as children and now bring their own.

“It’s great to see the same faces every year along with a lot of new faces.

“Every year we try and bring something new to the house and start our plans months in advance.