Doncaster's main Post Office to stay open after WHSmith changes mind over closure

The branch within the chain’s Frenchgate Centre store was due to close next month after Post Office bosses said WHSmith had ‘resigned’ from its hosting role.

But the decision has now been reversed and the branch will stay open.

A Post Office spokesperson, said: “Doncaster Post Office is to remain in its current location. WHSmith withdrew its resignation in March as the Doncaster store is now staying open.”

Doncaster's main Post Office was due to close next month but will now remain open.

The branch was opened in September 2017 after the closure of the historic Priory Place Post Office which had served as Doncaster’s main office for a number of decades.

Back in December, the Post Office revealed how it was looking for new locations in Doncaster after the announcement by WHSmith.

A statement said: “We know how important a Post Office is a community. The vacancy is advertised on our website and we would welcome any applications from potential retail partners.”

Bosses were looking for a successful retailer to incorporate a main Post Office into their existing or proposed business.

Before Christmas, a social media post was widely shared revealing details of the closure within WHSmith.

It said: “Just putting this out there for everyone. I found out that the Post Office in WH Smith in the Frenchgate Centre will be closing in June.

"The staff have only just recently been notified (nice Christmas present.....not!!!), but the worst part to me is that the staff are being told by WH Smith to not tell customers.”

"I think it is disgusting that the staff are being told to keep it quiet and truly commend them for telling people. I feel so sorry for them too, being told this so close to Christmas.”

The Grade II listed Priory Place building which formerly housed Doncaster’s Post Office was built in 1885 by local builder Frederick Masters and is also thought to be built on top of the last resting place of a Scottish king who ruled more than 700 years ago.

Historians and archaeologists believe one time King of the Scots Edward Balliol could have his last resting place beneath the distinctive red brick building.