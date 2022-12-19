Doncaster's Lakeside Village plants a royal legacy for generations to come

The white birch tree is one of around a million trees to be planted across the UK as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

The scheme was created to mark the Platinum Jubilee and, following the passing of Her Majesty, extended until March 2023 to give individuals, community groups, schools and businesses the chance to plant trees in her memory.

Lyndsey Parry, Lakeside deputy centre manager, said: “The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative is a heart-warming movement that will not only represent the legacy of Her Majesty for years and generations to come, but also give back to the environment and help make the UK a greener place.

Lyndsey Parry – Deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village with the newly planted tree