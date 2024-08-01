Doncaster's giant yellow Y sculpture undergoes clean up for Yorkshire Day

By Darren Burke
Published 1st Aug 2024, 15:14 BST
Eeh Y gum – Doncaster’s giant yellow Y sculpture is looking reyt good – after being given a clean-up for Yorkshire Day.

City of Doncaster Council’s Street Scene team have restored the huge, colourful monument on Great Yorkshire Way to it's dazzling best.

It took the crews about three hours and 1,500 litres of water to clean the imposing 13 tonne structure which was installed in 2018 as part of the Tour de Yorkshire cycling route and stands at 8.6m in height.

