Doncaster's Frenchgate Centre issues urgent message to shoppers about parking
Shoppers at Doncaster’s Frenchgate Centre have been issued with an important announcement about parking after bosses announced the closure of an exit and entrance for two weeks.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 9:22 am
The rooftop ramp entrance and exit to the car park next to the Tut ‘n’ Shive pub on West Laith Gate will be temporarily closed for essential works.
A spokesman said: “Please enter and exit our car park via the multi-storey ramp behind B&M. We estimate this work will be completed within two weeks.”