Doncaster's EU citizens set to lose rights as post-Brexit settled status deadline looms

The settled status deadline for Doncaster's EU citizens is today.

Doncaster Council is encouraging people to ensure they are signed up before the June 30 cut off point.

A spokesman said: “Are you an EU citizen living in Doncaster and are you aware of the Government’s EU Settlement Scheme?

“There’s still time for EEA and Swiss citizens and family members who were resident in the UK before 31 December 2020, to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme to continue to live and work in the UK.”

Citizens also have to register their children if applicable as they will not automatically be included in the application even if you’ve registered yourself.

More than 5.6 million applications have been received, but around 400,000 cases are still waiting to be processed.

Ministers say anyone who applies on time will have their existing rights protected while their case is heard.

Labour says many vulnerable people risk losing access to public services and the deadline should be extended.

Under the terms of Britain's departure from the European Union, EU citizens and their families living and working in the UK no longer have an automatic right to do so as freedom of movement has come to an end.

Instead, they have to apply for legal permission to remain under what is known as the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS).

People from the European Economic Area (EEA) countries of Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, as well as Switzerland are also affected.

Once granted status, applicants can continue to use the NHS, study and access public funds and benefits, as well as travel in and out of the country.

The countries whose nationals have made the highest numbers of applications are Poland (975,000) and Romania (918,000).

Of the concluded applications, more than 2.7 million were granted settled status, allowing them permanent leave to remain in the UK.

A further 2.2 million were given pre-settled status, meaning they need to reapply after living in the country for five years to gain permanent residence.