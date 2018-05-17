Doncaster WW2 D-Day veteran celebrates 100th birthday

A Doncaster World War Two veteran who took part in the D-Day landings has celebrated his 100th birthday.

John Arscott, who served in the British Army for the entire duration of World War Two, marked his milestone birthday with friends and family at Cantley Grange nursing home, where he lives.

Mr Arscott surrounded by family and friends.

Mr Arscott, who was born just before the end of the First World War, took part in the famous Normandy landings and was honoured by the French govenrment for his role in helping to liberate France from Nazi Germany.

A keen golfer and fisherman, John married in 1944 and the couple went on to have three children, Philip, Paul, and Yvonne. After leaving the army, he worked for the Civil Service for a further 25 years before retiring.

For his birthday celebrations, John was joined by his family as well as staff and fellow residents, who admired his telegram from the Queen, and enjoyed a buffet lunch followed by a slice of birthday cake, and a singsong.

Among the guest were his four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

John with his sons Phillip and Paul.

Home manager Sandra Allen commented, “We were delighted and honoured to host John’s birthday party at the home, and to celebrate his life and achievements.

"John is an extremely popular resident in the home, and the party was the perfect opportunity to bring both friends and family together to celebrate this milestone.”

John said, “I had such a lovely day surrounded by family and friends, what more could I ask for.”