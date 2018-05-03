Doncaster woman strips naked to recreate famous 'reclining nude' painting

A woman from Doncaster has admitted to being "so nervous" after stripping naked to recreate a famous painting of a woman in the nude.

Carer Matila Kanika bared all for the photoshoot which saw several women stripping off to come up with a new version of artist Amedeo Modigliani's famous nude.

The Sun newspaper asked readers to recreate the pose as the original painting comes under the hammer at Sotheby's.

The 1917 “Reclining Nude” is one of 22 nudes painted by the Italian artist before he died aged 35 in 1920.

20-year-old Matila, who is size 8 and 5ft 6in said she grew up feeling pressure from social media to look perfect and considered cosmetic surgery.

But the single girl admits she also ditched the photoshoot - which involved three other women - through nerves.

“I nearly dropped out at the last minute, I was so nervous. I’ve never done anything like this before," she said.

“But I loved Modigliani’s painting – all the women back then were natural and it was an era before social media and ­cosmetic surgery.

“Today, over 100 years on, there’s a lot of pressure on women to look a certain way and we are bombarded by perfect images on social media.

“I grew up in the social media world and considered getting plastic surgery to make my hips and bum bigger. I don’t like the Kim Kardashian look as it’s too fake but I do love the hourglass figure.

“But my mum told me I already have that shape and talked me out of it. She’s my best friend and I talk to her about my body issues. I’m lucky, otherwise I could have made a big and expensive mistake.

“It’s easy to concentrate on your “bad” parts. For instance, I hate the stretch marks on my legs but I love my 32DD boobs and small waist.

“Doing this has given me a huge confidence boost and I enjoyed trying to recreate such a beautiful image.

“All the women back then were natural and in an era before surgery so it’s refreshing to see natural beauty.”

