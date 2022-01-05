Doncaster woman reported missing after night out found safe and well after police hunt
A Doncaster woman reported missing after a night out has been found safe and well.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 9:43 pm
Earlier this evening, police launched an urgent appeal to find the 27-year-old, who was named only as Chloe.
She hadn’t been seen since leaving the Courtyard pub in Silver Street at 10.30pm on Monday night.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Chloe who was missing from Doncaster has been found safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal- your support is appreciated.”