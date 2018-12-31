Doncaster woman killed in collision with car named by police

A woman killed in a collision with a car in Doncaster town centre has been named today.

Shannon Lewis, aged 18, died after she was struck by a car in Wood Street on Saturday, December 15.

The collision at 4.30pm happened near to Yates bar.

A black Volkswagen Scirocco was travelling along Wood Street from Cleveland Street, towards the general direction of Waterdale, when it hit Shannon as she was crossing the road.

She died the following day at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

Witnesses should call PC James Durkin at South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 573 of December 15.