Doncaster woman enjoys sweet treats thanks to Facebook competition - and you could be the next winner

A Doncaster woman has had a sweet start to her weekend after winning a Facebook competition which saw her win a bundle of treats.

Jenson Faye is celebrating after being the named the winner of Healthwatch Doncaster’s Facebook competition.

Healthwatch Doncaster launched the contest via the social media site last month to honour the 70th birthday of the NHS, and Jenson was the lucky winner.

She said: "I’m happy to have been the name drawn out but also, it has been really good to find out more about Healthwatch Doncaster. It allowed me to go to their website and get information on their role in the discussion around health and social care in the borough."

Healthwatch Doncaster’s Chief Operating Officer Andrew Goodall gave Jenson her basket of goodies.

He said: “We’ve been delighted with the response to all of our social media competitions and this time was no different. We wanted to continue the celebratory atmosphere of the NHS’ 70th birthday by giving a chance to win this gift wrap. It was great to meet Jenson and hear about her experiences."

To be in with a chance of winning one of Healthwatch Doncaster's social media competitions yourself, you can search 'Healthwatch Doncaster' on Facebook and follow @HWDoncaster on Twitter.