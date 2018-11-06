Doncaster woman Corinne’s British Empire Medal for Shanghai charity work 

A Doncaster woman is to receive the British Empire Medal this weekend, presented to her by Prince Andrew for services to education and disadvantaged children in China.

Corinne Richeux Hua will receive her medal on Saturday at an investiture ceremony at the Ruijin Hotel, in Shanghai.

Corinne, a former Hatfield High School student, who studied Chinese language at Cambridge University, lives in Shanghai with her husband, where she set up and now runs the Stepping Stones charity.

Stepping Stones was founded in 2006 in order to organise volunteers to teach English in Shanghai’s primary schools for migrants in response to requests from schools’ principals, which struggled to provide a reasonable standard of English teaching to their students.

English is one of the three core subjects in the Chinese school curriculum, and the one that poses most challenges to rural and migrant children. The majority of migrant children do not make it to senior high school, and only a small handful are able to make the grade to attend university. Improvement of basic education is the key to helping children from rural areas to attend senior high school and university, and thereby improve the future prospects of rural families.

Corinne, who was awarded the BEM for her ongoing work with the charity, said: “When I first visited some migrant schools in Shanghai in 2006 and asked the principals what help they needed, they all asked me to help them to teach English to their students.

“I already knew a lot of English speakers in Shanghai who were looking for a meaningful way to help others. Stepping Stones emerged as a neat way to bridge a need in our local community with a valuable resource.

“I’ve always been passionate about social service, volunteering, education and cultural exchange, and I derive inspiration each day from the amazing people that Stepping Stones brings together from all walks of life in Shanghai.”