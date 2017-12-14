Doncaster woman battling lifelong illness raises cash as thanks to hospital

A brave Doncaster woman battling a catalogue of lifelong debilitating digestive symptoms has set her discomfort aside to raise vital funds for the hospital helping her to get her life back on track.

Rebecca Dawson, 37, from Cusworth, has taken on two ten kilometre charity hikes to raise much needed cash for Sheffield Hospitals Charity to thank specialists for their care.

Rebecca was unable to work and has had to undergo a string of operations to help treat a complex condition known by doctors as slow transit and diversion colitis.

But thanks to the work of doctors and nurses at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital, she is starting to get her life back on track, with the reduction in pain prompting her to take on her fundraising tasks.

Rebecca said: “Slow transit and diversion colitis is a lifelong disorder of mine which has progressively worsened over the last five years.

“My condition means I’m constantly suffering with some kind of chronic digestive discomfort, including abdominal pain, acid reflux and vomiting. It is so debilitating that it has affected my day to day life massively. I’m unable to work and have little to no social life.

“I’ve had a number of operations in the last 18 months, which have made such a massive difference to my quality of life. I’m starting to feel that I can enjoy my life and achieve more things and I’m in less pain. The operations have allowed me to complete two charity fundraising 10K walks and get back more mobility over time.

“I received exceptionally good care at the Northern General Hospital, from all staff during all care periods. Given this I wanted to express my personal gratitude and ensure that this service continues for any other people going through the same experiences and treatments as me.”

Rebecca raised £225 for Sheffield Hospitals Charity. To donate, visit www.sheffieldhospitalscharity.org.uk/donate email charity@shct.nhs.uk or call 226 7351.