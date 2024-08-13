Doncaster water bailiff went out at night in search of poachers and prevented a suicide

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A local water bailiff who went on a night time hunt for poachers didn’t catch any but instead ended up a life saving hero.

Shaun Longthorne from Woodlands, who is water bailiff for Doncaster and District Angling Association went down to a river in the early hours of 28 December last year when he saw a man sitting on a bridge looking outwards over the railway lines below.

He thought the man was about to jump and approached him slowly and started talking to him. However, the man was concentrating on texting on his mobile phone at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then placed his phone on the bridge and turned and looked at Mr Longthorne before making a sudden movement in what appeared to be an attempt to jump.

Andrew Chapman, Secretary of the Royal Humane Society said: “He did an absolutely wonderful job in preventing the man jumping and he richly deserves the award he is to receive.”

Mr Longthorne rushed forward and grabbed him, pulled him over the safety rail on to the pavement and then struggled with him until police and an ambulance arrived. It later emerged that the man had been texting his family and friends telling them he intended to end his life.

Now Mr Longthorne has been awarded a top national life-saving honour for preventing the man from jumping to his almost certain death. He is to receive a Royal Humane Society Certificate of Commendation and has also won the personal praise of Andrew Chapman, Secretary of the Society.

“Mr Longthorne was undoubtedly the right person in the right place at the right time,” he said. “If he had not arrived when he did this incident could have had a very tragic ending. Thankfully he went out looking for poachers that night and ended up becoming a life-saving hero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He did an absolutely wonderful job in preventing the man jumping and he richly deserves the award he is to receive.”

The roots of the Royal Humane Society stretch back nearly 250 years. Other than awards made by the Crown it is the premier national body for honouring bravery in the saving of human life.

It was founded in 1774 by two of the day's eminent medical men, William Hawes and Thomas Cogan. Their primary motive was to promote techniques of resuscitation.

However, as it emerged that numerous people were prepared to put their own lives at risk to save others, the awards scheme evolved, and today a variety of awards are made depending on the bravery involved.

The Society also awards non health care professionals who perform a successful resuscitation. Since it was set up the Society has considered over 90,000 cases and made over 220,000 awards. The Society is a registered charity which receives no public funding and is dependent on voluntary donations.