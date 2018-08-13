Doncaster Voices: Is university the best path to a dream career?

With A-Level results just around the corner we asked YOUR thoughts on whether university was the right path to landing a dream job or if another route would be a better fit.

Charlotte Dimond, Director of Sidekick PR

“It depends what your chosen career is really. I’ve employed lots of people in public relations roles and there was only one, that I can think of, who didn’t have a university degree. However, times have changed and there are lots of different routes into careers. A friend’s son, who we all expected to go to university, is instead doing a degree apprenticeship in accounting, he is working and studying but won’t end up with the huge debts that are now associated with going to university.

“I was lucky enough to be able to study my degree before the tuition fees came in! As an associate lecturer at a local university I really do advocate the value of higher education but as the one non university hire proved to me, a passion for your chosen career and evidence that you are willing to learn on the job can sometimes be enough.”

“As someone who took the traditional route of university education I think there is real value in it, not only academically but also in terms of socialisation.

Asa Buckley, Business and Education Officer at Doncaster Chamber

I completed my undergraduate degree and my masters in English literature at Lincoln University over the course of four years and it was a period of my life that changed me for the better.

Before hand I was extremely shy, struggled around people and had no idea what career path I wanted to take.

However I do admit that even though I had a positive experience that writing long essays for years did not prepare me for a career.

I’m now part of an apprenticeship scheme which is the less conventional route but is giving me the skills and qualifications for a career in journalism, and it’s not adding to my university debt.”

“As a result of my own experiences, I would strongly promote the apprenticeship route as it provided me with a platform to gain academic qualifications whilst being able to step outside ‘the four walls of the classroom’ and gain a real insight into the world of work.

“There definitely isn’t a ‘one size fits all’ or ‘right or wrong’ career path as everyone learns differently and wants different things.

“Having the choice of following different academic and vocational progression routes is vital and it’s our mission via the Doncaster Skills Academy to raise young peoples’ awareness of what opportunities are available to achieve their dream job.”

Helen Dillon-pearson, owner of Flourish marketing & pr

“I really do think it depends on a person’s chosen career and also the person. If you have the determination, tenacity and enthusiasm I believe you will achieve whatever you desire in life. “Obviously there are some professions that have a minimum requirement of a degree standard, which usually is achieved by going to University full-time although, today there are many different options to achieve that level of education whilst also gaining experience in one’s chosen career.

“So I don’t think there is a right or wrong answer here, just that by understanding the educational requirements for your chosen career from the start will ensure you create the right pathway to achieve your goal.”