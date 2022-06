High Street in Barnby Dun has reportedly been closed near to the Co-op supermarket following an incident, eye witnesses have said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic in the area is understood to be being diverted away from the scene by police who have sealed the road off.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details on the incident which is understood to have occurred in the last hour.