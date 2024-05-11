Doncaster village football club's pavilion destroyed in 'devastating' arson attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A suspected arson attack on a “much loved” community pavilion has destroyed the building in a huge blaze in Doncaster.

Crews were called to Moorends Pavilion yesterday afternoon after a bench outside the premises was set ablaze, with the flames spreading to the building.

Upset local residents watched as South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews tackled the blaze.

A spokesman for Thorne and Moorends Town Council said an investigation into the fire was now underway with anyone with information urged to contact police.

Moorends Pavilion was badly damaged by fire.

A spokesman said: “It saddens us to confirm that Moorends Pavilion has been subject to a suspected arson attack after the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Bench situated at the building entrance was set on fire.

"The fire quickly spread to the building.

“The damage is extensive and investigations are ongoing. We are working closely with emergency services to secure the building.

“The building is a much loved community building and home to Club Thorne and Moorends Mauraderss who work hard all year round to provide clubs and physical activities to the community - the damage is devastating.

Fire crews spent several hours tackling the blaze.

“We would like to thank the emergency services and Doncaster Council for their quick response and Town Mayor Councillor Susan Durant, Deputy Mayor Councillor Ron Powell and Councillor Mark Phillips for attending and assisting on site.

“The Mayor and Deputy Mayor have said that this is devastating news and they are disappointed that this has happened.

“The council is committed to working with the emergency services and community groups to address what has happened and how we can move forward as a community to ensure that the building once again becomes a provision that the community can be proud of.

“If you have any information, we urge you to contact us or the police.”

The aftermath of the blaze at Moorends Pavilion.

Contact [email protected] or call 01405 818015.

Alternatively, anyone with information can report it to South Yorkshire Police on 101.

You can also contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence without having to leave your details.