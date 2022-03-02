Doncaster Ukrainian Centre to open for war aid donations this weekend
Doncaster’s Ukrainian Centre is expecting to be deluged this weekend after announcing it will be open for people to drop off aid donations for those fleeing war in the country.
The Beckett Road centre will be open from Friday to Sunday so people can drop off vital supplies which will be shipped out in the wake of the Russian invasion.
A spokesman said: “We know so many people in Doncaster are wanting to do their bit for Ukraine and we've received so many generous offers of donated items.
“We will be available to receive donations this weekend. We are limited on space and this will be run by volunteers.
“We do hope to formalise our own long term plan, or advise on a more suitable one in the future.”
The centre will be open from noon to 4pm from Friday to Sunday.
Please see below the items needed and note that only new or unused items will be accepted. No fragile items.
Items needed
- First Aid kits
- Bandages
- Dressing strips
- Tourniquets
- OTC medications (such as paracetamol, ibuprofen, antihistamines, calpol, Imodium)
- Disinfectants
- Dry food only (pasta, rice, noodles, add water sauces or sachets)
- Sleeping bags
- Blankets (normal or thermal)
- Dry baby formula milk
- Wet wipes
- Personal hygiene kits (no liquids over 500ml)
- Sanitary pads / tampons
- Hot water bottles
- High quality or new thermal clothing (for children and adults)
- Flasks
- Filtering/disposable masks
- Rain coats
- Underwear (male and female)
Regretably, we cannot accept any other clothing that is not on this list, the spokesman added.