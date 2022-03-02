The Beckett Road centre will be open from Friday to Sunday so people can drop off vital supplies which will be shipped out in the wake of the Russian invasion.

A spokesman said: “We know so many people in Doncaster are wanting to do their bit for Ukraine and we've received so many generous offers of donated items.

“We will be available to receive donations this weekend. We are limited on space and this will be run by volunteers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ukrainian Centre in Beckett Road will be open for donations on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We do hope to formalise our own long term plan, or advise on a more suitable one in the future.”

The centre will be open from noon to 4pm from Friday to Sunday.

Please see below the items needed and note that only new or unused items will be accepted. No fragile items.

Items needed

- First Aid kits

- Bandages

- Dressing strips

- Tourniquets

- OTC medications (such as paracetamol, ibuprofen, antihistamines, calpol, Imodium)

- Disinfectants

- Dry food only (pasta, rice, noodles, add water sauces or sachets)

- Sleeping bags

- Blankets (normal or thermal)

- Dry baby formula milk

- Wet wipes

- Personal hygiene kits (no liquids over 500ml)

- Sanitary pads / tampons

- Hot water bottles

- High quality or new thermal clothing (for children and adults)

- Flasks

- Filtering/disposable masks

- Rain coats

- Underwear (male and female)