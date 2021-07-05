Doncaster TV star Sheridan Smith confirms split with fiance Jamie Horn after three years

The couple, who share one-year-old son Billy, said in a statement to The Sun: ‘It is with great sadness that we have decided to have some time apart.

‘We both remain completely committed to raising our beautiful boy Billy together. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.’

The actress, 40, who hails from Epworth met insurance broker Jamie, 31, on Tinder in 2018 and the pair got engaged shortly after.

Sheridan Smith has split from her fiance of three years.

Sheridan gave birth to their son Billy in May 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She and Jamie appeared on a one-off ITV documentary about their pregnancy, titled Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum.

She revealed last year that it was nerve-wracking becoming a mother during lockdown, as usually there would be more people around for help and advice.

‘We were in lockdown for eight weeks after that with no help and we hadn’t had antenatal classes, so it was a bit of a scary time,’ Sheridan said at the time.

News of the couple’s split comes a week after Sheridan celebrated turning 40, sharing a sweet picture with her son as she thanked fans for their well-wishes.