Doncaster TV star Jeremy Clarkson kicks off new Who Wants To Be A Millionaire series this weekend

Doncaster TV star Jeremy Clarkson will return to screens this weekend to host a new series of classic quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

The motormouth star is stepping into Chris Tarrant's shoes for a week-long run of the show which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Clarkson will host seven new episodes over the space of a week.

The popular show first arrived in September 1998 with the final episode airing in February 2014.

When asked about his new job, Clarkson said: "I have always loved the show and am thrilled to be involved with its rebirth.

"I'm a big fan of quiz shows and I'm looking forward to hosting this iconic TV show and hopefully making a few millionaires!"

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire kicks off this Saturday, May 5 at 9.15pm and will run until May 11.