Doncaster tribute to Ukraine soldiers who told Russia "go f*** yourselves" before slaughter

The Ukrainian border guards have become heroes around the globe as they fought to defend a tiny island as bombs rained down following Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion.

The soldiers recorded themselves talking about the projectiles smashing into rocks and the position of the enemy off the coast of Snake Island, near Odesa, in the Black Sea.

In audio clips, the borders guards defending the island are told to "lay down your weapons" or "be bombed".

A florarl tribute was left to 13 Ukrainian soldiers outside the Ukrainian Centre in Doncaster. (Photo: Doncaster Ukrainian Centre).

They can be heard replying, "Russian warship, go f*** yourselves” before blown up in a devastating missile strike.

Flowers honouring the soldiers have been left outside the Ukrainian Centre in Beckett Road.

A spokesman said: “Such a small gesture gives you hope for humanity.

"To the 13 who gave their lives on Snake Island and the rest of the Ukrainian military and civilians fighting for their families, their country and their freedom right now, your bravery and honour is incredible. We must support them.”

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has awarded each of the guards the posthumous title of "Hero of Ukraine".

"On our Zmiinyi Island, defending it to the last, all the border guards died heroically," Mr Zelensky said.

In the audio recordings, shared by a Ukrainian government official, the soldiers can be heard exchanging barbed comments with the Russian vessel.

"This is a Russian warship," one voice says in the clip. "I propose you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary victims. Otherwise you will be bombed"

According to the audio, the Ukrainian soldiers can then be heard speaking amongst themselves, agreeing "this is it", before their final "go f*** yourselves".

The official Russian account of the incident differs dramatically. Moscow said the 82 Ukrainian soldiers on the island surrendered it to them voluntarily and made no mention of carrying out strikes or inflicting casualties.

Snake Island is a roughly 16-hectare (40-acre) rocky island owned by Ukraine that lies about 300km (186 miles) west of Crimea.