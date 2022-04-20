The firm’s branch at Doncaster Services on the M18 as been named as one of the top ten motorway hotels in the whole country.

The motel was named as the best in Yorkshire in the study by car maintenance brand Prestone.

The firm conducted new research the discover the best and worst motorway hotels across the UK, according to customer reviews.

The Travelodge at Doncaster Services has been named as one of the best in the UK.

The company analysed 90 motorway service hotels, using review data from TripAdvisor, Google and the hotel’s own sites to provide average scores for each.

And the Travelodge Doncaster and Travelodge Wakefield both made it into the top 10 best motorway hotels in the UK.

Both the Yorkshire-based Travelodge hotels scored a respectable 4.3, making them great choices for people travelling through the area.

Not surprisingly, both services are operated by Moto – which is the top ranked services operator based on the firm’s findings.

The North West came out on top for the best motorway hotel – with the Westmorland Hotel at Tebay services scoring 4.6.

Closely following with an average score of 4.4 was the Travelodge at Kinross services in Scotland.

However, the North West is also home to the worst motorway hotel thanks to Rivington Lodge off the M61 with a score of 2.8.