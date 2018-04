Doncaster rail services are being disrupted by a level crossing fault this afternoon.

East Midlands Trains‏ has said that the problem is causing disruption to trains on the Peterborough/Doncaster/Lincoln route.

The rail operator tweeted: " There is a fault with the barriers at a level crossing between Spalding and Peterborough.

"This is disrupting our trains on the Peterborough/Lincoln/Doncaster route.

"More information to follow."