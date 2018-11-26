Doncaster trains delayed and cancelled

Some trains to and from Doncaster have been affected by over-running engineering works this morning.

Because of engineering works between Gilberdyke and Hull not being finished on time, the lines are blocked between the stations, leading to trains between Selby, Goole and Hull being cancelled or revised.

Northern services between York, Adwick, Doncaster and Hull, and between Sheffield and Bridlington are affected.

Trains between Doncaster and Hull will be cancelled or terminate at Goole.