Doncaster town charity wins top award

Teaching and fundraising organisation, The Cascade Foundation, is celebrating after scooping a HRH Duke of York Community Initiative Award.

It was 12 months ago that the charity, which was founded by Jackie Hewitt-Main OBE, won funding from Efficiency North for delivering a high level of social value within the Doncaster community. This ensured a place for The Cascade Foundation on the Duke’s awards shortlist.

Explains Jackie Hewitt-Main OBE, founder and CEO of The Cascade Foundation: “As a result of the shortlisting, two judges from the HRH Duke of York’s Community Initiative visited the Cascade Health & Learning Hub here in Marshgate at Christmas to carry out an assessment.

“They met several of our learners, stakeholders and trustees and experienced, first hand, how our learners are learning to read, write and gain an understanding of their disabilities such as dyslexia or dyspraxia.”

She added: “It was a fantastic afternoon – I am so proud of all of our learners and what they have achieved over the last few months, this award is for them.”