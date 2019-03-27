Doncaster Toll Bar win Pennine Presidents Cup

Doncaster Toll Bar eased to a 40-16 win over Sharlston Rovers to lift the Pennine Presidents Cup.

Steve Mills starred with a hat trick of tries in a convincing victory at finals day at Upton.

Exciting prospect Kieron Lawton, who has made it through to the second stage of the selection process for England Community Lions Under 19s, also notched a try and kicked six goals.

It is the second time in five years that Toll Bar have won the Presidents Cup.

Since 2014 the Doncaster club has won three Pennine League titles and also lifted the Andrew Bennett Memorial Trophy.

Mills opened the scoring after eight minutes with Lawton converting.

Sharlston sneaked in for an unconverted try but the 6-4 deficit was the closest they got all afternoon.

Peter Green, Lawton and Mills all went over to give the Prospect Road club a 24-10 lead at half time.

Mills completed his hat trick just before the hour mark and Lawton added his fifth conversion.

Toll Bar continued to dictate the game and Connan Murray went over for a couple of tries, one of which was converted by Lawton, to extend the advantage to 40-10.

Sharlston scored a late consolation try but the damage was done.

Lawton featured as a trialist for Doncaster RLFC in their friendly with Hull FC in January.

More photos in this week’s Free Press.