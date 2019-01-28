A popular Doncaster pub and carvery has re-opened after a major refurbishment.

The Toby Carvery Edenthorpe officially reopened on Saturday after being officially unveiled by the Mayor of Doncaster Coun Majid Khan following an extensive remodel.

Doncaster's new look Toby Carvery

The pub had been shut for several weeks while the work took place.

Located on Lyndale Avenue, the refreshed Toby Carvery has resumed serving roasts to diners after an extensive two-week refurbishment.

Following a significant investment in the restaurant four new jobs have also been created for the local area.

The new look pub was opened by Coun Majid Khan

Commenting on the restaurant’s new look, general manager, Peter Keat, said: “We’re so pleased at how brilliant refurbished Toby Carvery Edenthorpe looks.

“We were thrilled to have had the Mayor of Doncaster open the new look pub and restaurant. The day really was special for everyone.

“Majid is such passionate and caring person, and the work he does to help the area and its people is brilliant to see.

The pub has been given an extensive overhaul

“They’re an integral part of the local community and we’re really pleased to have had them mark our special occasion.

“For many, the great British roast is the ultimate heart-warming food, and we just can’t wait to serve the people of Edenthorpe a traditional dinner in our fresh surroundings.

“With our specially trained chefs, friendly and attentive team, and our warm and welcoming atmosphere, guests will find their new look Toby Carvery is the perfect place to get together and enjoy a delicious roast dinner.”

The interior of the new look Toby Carvery

The refreshed restaurant offers a family-sized feast of four low and slow-roasted carvery joints, freshly cooked everyday alongside eight types of seasonal veg including roasties, mash and the full monty of accompaniments.

Before becoming a Toby Carvery, the pub was previously known as the Edenthorpe Village Inn and before that, The Tired Man.