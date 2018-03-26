Doncaster to receive an extra £540,000 for pothole repairs

Doncaster will receive an extra £540,000 to help repair the borough's crumbling roads after heavy snow and freezing temperatures led to more potholes.

The Department for Transport announced a further £100 million of funding to help repair roads across the country following the recent wintry weather, with Doncaster Council allocated £541,934.

Announcing the funding, transport secretary Chris Grayling said: "People rely on good roads to get to work and to see friends or family.

"We have seen an unusually prolonged spell of freezing weather which has caused damage to our local roads.

"We giving councils even more funding to help repair their roads so all road users can enjoy their journeys without having to dodge potholes."

Doncaster Council has been contacted for a comment.