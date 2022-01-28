Doncaster teenagers urged to join fire service work experience project
Teenagers in Doncaster are being urged to join a project which offers work experience in the fire service.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 5:19 pm
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has a few spaces left on its latest Prince's Trust Team Programme course which is running now out of Dearne fire station.
Places are open to people aged 16-18 not currently in work or employment.
It offers vital life and work skills, helps boost CVs, involves work experience and a residential and community project.
Text YES to 07769 887249 or email [email protected] if interested.