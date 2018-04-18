Doncaster teenagers suffer burns after being 'sprayed with noxious substance from water pistol' shot from car

A group of teenagers suffered burns after being sprayed with a noxious substance from a water pistol fired from a car driving past them.

The incident happened in Ryecroft Road, Campsall, at 8.15am this morning when two men driving a silver Rover are said to have sprayed a group of six teenagers with a substance from a water pistol.

Two 16-year-old girls were taken to hospital to be treated for minor burns. Four boys, all aged 13, were not injured during the incident.

Two men, both aged 30 from Doncaster, have been arrested in connection with incident on suspicion of serious assault. They remain in police custody this evening.

Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley sought to reassure residents that this was an 'isolated incident'.

He said: “Incidents of this nature are understandably concerning, however I’d like to reassure members of the local community that we believe this to be an isolated incident.

“Enquiries are now ongoing to identify the substance used and this will involve detailed forensic work over the coming days.

“Anyone who saw what happened, or who has any information, is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 210 of 18 April 2018.”