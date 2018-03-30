Doncaster teenager to take on 24 hour gaming marathon for RSPCA

A tech-mad teenager from Doncaster is to take part in a 24-hour video gaming marathon to raise money for charity.

Leah Bingham, 17, will undertake the gruelling challenge on April 14 to collect cash for the RSPCA.

Leah, from Lindholme, will sit in front of her gaming console for a full day, playing a wide variety of video games and taking on other players from around the world while all the time raising funds for the animal charity.

Gamers often get a bad press - but she is determined to show that playing games can also be put to good use too.

Leah, whose gamer tag is MissDynamicx, said: "I shall be doing a 24-hour gaming livestream to raise money and I will be playing a different range of games and will be playing with followers.

"Every year thousands of animals suffer from neglect, cruelty and abuse. With your help we can end their misery."

She is a popular figure in the gaming community with 43,800 followers on Instagram and is also an Instagram UK gaming ambassador.

Leah is hoping to power through the marathon challenge with cans of Monster energy drink, provided by mum Julie.

Last year, she took part in a similar event for MacMillan Cancer Support and raised £110.

She added: "Let’s get more money raised this time.Every penny will help make a difference!"

You can sponsor Leah's efforts via her Just Giving page HERE