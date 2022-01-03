Doncaster teenager found safe and well after going missing for fourth time

Sapphire Luke, 16, was the subject of a joint appeal by officers from South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire Police after going missing on New Year’s Day.

A spokesman said: “Our colleagues at Nottinghamshire Police have let us know that Sapphire has now been found.

"Thanks everyone for sharing that appeal.”

Sapphire has been the subject of a number of missing person appeals in recent weeks.