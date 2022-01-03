Doncaster teenager found safe and well after going missing for fourth time
A Doncaster teenager has been found safe and well after going missing for the fourth time in a matter of months.
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 8:59 am
Sapphire Luke, 16, was the subject of a joint appeal by officers from South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire Police after going missing on New Year’s Day.
A spokesman said: “Our colleagues at Nottinghamshire Police have let us know that Sapphire has now been found.
"Thanks everyone for sharing that appeal.”
Police also launched appeals to find her after she disappeared on December 12, November 12 and November 5.