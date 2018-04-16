Doncaster teenager completes 24 hour gaming marathon to raise £300 for RSPCA

A tech-mad teenager from Doncaster has raised £300 for charity after successfully completing a 24-hour gaming marathon.

Leah Bingham, 17, undertook the gruelling challenge on Saturday to collect cash for the RSPCA - all the while livestreaming the event to her fans and fellow gamers around the world.

Leah, from Lindholme, sat in front of her gaming console for a full day, playing a wide variety of video games and taking on other players to raise cash for the animal charity.

She spent Sunday in bed, catching up on sleep from her gaming bonanza.

She is a popular figure in the gaming community with 43,800 followers on Instagram and is also an Instagram UK gaming ambassador.

Last year, she took part in a similar event for MacMillan Cancer Support and raised £110.

You can still donate to her fundraising efforts HERE

