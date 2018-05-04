Doncaster teen tackles gruelling challenges in memory of baby brother who died from meningitis

A Doncaster teenager is putting his best foot forward with a series of gruelling challenges in memory of his baby brother.

Mason Sharrocks, 15, decided to take on not one, but two of hill walking's biggest challenges to raise awareness and funds in memory of his brother Bobby who died as a baby from meningitis ten years ago.

And so far Mason has raised £200 after successfully completing the first of his two gruelling treks - the infamous Yorkshire Three Peaks.

Mason's uncle Bob Hooks explained: "Mason was only young when his brother died and as he has been growing up, he has always said he wished he could have done more to help.

"I am a keen hill walker, so we devised a plan.

"Mason said he wanted to take on a challenge in order to raise funds and he stated that it had to be not just any challenge but a monumental challenge."

It was eventually decided that the teen could pick between the 26-mile Three Peaks walk - which sees walkers scale Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in the Yorkshire Dales, or the Lyke Wake Walk, a 43-mile yomp across the North Yorkshire Moors.

He added: "They are both very hard in their own right but when I put it to Mason, he said he would take on BOTH challenges."

He has already successfully completed the Three Peaks - and did it inside the 12 hour time frame favoured by walkers.

Added Bob: "At the 22 mile mark, it looked like he would not get in on time to complete the 12 hour time deadline so Mason being Mason, he ran the rest of the way in full kit to come in at 11 hours and 48 minutes."

The next walk is now set for June and will help further boost funds for charity Meningitis Now. He is being supported in the walks by his uncle and friends.

Said Mason: "Bobby losing his life to meningitis was devastating for me and my family and is something I will never get over.

"As I was only young I felt helpless and wasn’t able to help or do anything, however I now feel that I can help raise awareness and much needed funds in support of this devastating disease."

You can donate to Mason's JustGiving page HERE