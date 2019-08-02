Doncaster teen jailed over 'revenge attack' on former stepfather

19-year-old Tyler Wilson carried out the attack on May 15 this year, when he went to his former stepfather’s home in Wheatley armed with a spanner, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

He also brought two men along with him, who arrived at the property brandishing metal bars.

“The complainant said the defendant hit him twice in the head, and once to the torso with the spanner. As he was on the floor, he was kicked by the other men and hit with the metal bars,” Carl Fitch, prosecuting, told the court.

Wilson was jailed during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court today (Friday, August 2)

He added: “The complainant said the defendant told him: ‘That’s for my mum’ as he attacked him with a spanner.”

The complainant’s relationship with Wilson’s mother had ended in January, and his new partner was present when the attack was carried out.

His new partner said Wilson, of Maple Road, Thorne hit the complainant with ‘full force,’ holding ‘his arms right back’ before striking him

The complainant suffered lacerations to his head, a fractured rib and an injury to his spleen, which he had to have removed.

He was placed in a coma for 12 days, and spent a total of 21 days in hospital, during which time he had to have emergency surgery twice.

Through a statement read to the court, the complainant said that during his treatment a surgeon gave him a 30 per cent chance of survival at one point and told him that if he had been older or less fit he would not have survived his injuries.

He added: “This attack has had a huge effect on both me and my partner. We don’t feel safe in our own home, we feel frightened to open the door.”

Mr Fitch told the court: “It’s accepted that this was a revenge attack for alleged violence on the defendant’s mother.

Wilson pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon at an earlier hearing.

The two other men involved in the attack were not named during today’s sentencing hearing.

Edward Moss, defending, said: “He’s shown a significant degree of immaturity in responding to what is clearly a background to this case...there were clearly issues between his mother and the complainant, because his mother was concerned enough to report the matter to the police.

“The defendant found out that day. He accepts now that he went overboard.”

Judge Graham Reeds QC sentenced Wilson to six-and-a-half years in a young offenders’ institute.