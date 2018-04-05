Doncaster talking newspaper for the blind celebrates 1,000th edition

A talking newspaper for the blind which has been bringing Doncaster people the news for 40 years has celebrated its 1,000th edition.

The Doncaster and District Talking Newspaper for the Blind was first established in 1977 and provides more than 200 people locally with news updates in audio format.

Members of the Talking Newspaper team gathered at the Mansion House last month for the historic recording, with Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband sending their congratulations ahead of the broadcast.

Secretary John Andrews said: "The Civic Mayor, George Derx, popped in to record a goodwill message for our listeners to add to the audio clips wishing us well from all three local MPs and all of which were edited into the broadcast."

The special broadcast featured the theme tune from Wallace and Gromit's A Grand Day Out.

Added Mr Andrews: "We are grateful to all our current and past volunteers, the Mansion House staff, who could not have been more helpful and all those who sent us good wishes."

The local charity provides fortnightly audio digests of the news, taking content from your very own Doncaster Free Press.

Local listeners receive the news on memory sticks sent out via the post.

Said Mr Andrews: "We are funded by donations which covers the cost of all our equipment including the players we provide for new, local, registered blind or partially sighted listeners."

For more details about the service, visit www.doncastertnb.btck.co.uk

