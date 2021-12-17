Doncaster takeaway handed new two out of five food hygiene rating
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Friday, 17th December 2021, 11:54 am
Mezza Pizza, a takeaway in Bank Street in Mexborough, was given the score after assessment on November 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Doncaster' s 314 takeaways with ratings, 171 (54 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards found on the date of the inspection by the local authority and is not a guide to food quality.