Mezza Pizza, a takeaway in Bank Street in Mexborough, was given the score after assessment on November 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Doncaster' s 314 takeaways with ratings, 171 (54 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality

