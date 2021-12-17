Doncaster takeaway handed new two out of five food hygiene rating

A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 17th December 2021, 11:54 am

Mezza Pizza, a takeaway in Bank Street in Mexborough, was given the score after assessment on November 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Doncaster' s 314 takeaways with ratings, 171 (54 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

Read More

Read More
Christmas: Seven pubs and bars open in Doncaster on Xmas day

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards found on the date of the inspection by the local authority and is not a guide to food quality.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterLiam HodenMexborough