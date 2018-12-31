Doncaster supermarket raiders hunted by police

A police probe is under way into a supermarket raid in Doncaster.

Crooks struck at the Co-op on Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall, at 1.30am this morning.

The Co-op on Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall, was broken into overnight

CRIME: Man charged over two raids at newsagents in Sheffield

POLICE: Teenage girl from Sheffield missing for 10 days

South Yorkshire Police said it was reported that three offenders left the scene in a white van.

READ MORE: Police seize 40 knives in ‘stop and search’ operation in Rotherham

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.