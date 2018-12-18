Doncaster student is apprentice of the year finalist 

A Doncaster College student has reached the National finals in the 2019 Gorilla Glue Apprentice of the Year competition.

Luke Parker has reached the final of the competition run by International adhesive and tape brand, Gorilla Glue.

The Apprentice of the Year competition to find the UK’s most talented and tough apprentice, where 13 colleges from across the UK battle it out to bring home the Gorilla Glue Apprentice of the Year trophy, for their college.

The apprentices at Doncaster College were tasked with creating a detailed wooden coffee table, where Luke’s final creation was judged as the most outstanding in the college.

Speaking about Luke’s achievement Neil Frow, Tutor at Doncaster College, said: “This task asked questions about the learner’s ability to plan and organise.

“Luke did the best using his knowledge and skill to produce a really good effort in the tight time frame allowed. Hopefully, this will be a stepping stone in future career achievements for Luke.”

Finalist, Luke Parker said: “I’m really happy to have won this competition. I hope I’ll get more recognition at work, or maybe even a pay rise!”

Luke will now go onto the finals where he will come up with his own upcycling project for the Accrington community.

Gemma Shepherdson, Assistant Brand Manager of Gorilla Glue Europe said: “The Gorilla Glue Apprentice of the Year competition allows us to work with and to see the talented trade professionals of the future.

“We are excited to find our next apprentice champion and we are looking for someone, with a natural flair for their trade.”

Speaking at the launch of this year’s competition Gorilla Glue Assistant Brand Manager, Leoni Brown, added: “We received such positive feedback from all of the colleges who participated in last year’s competition that we made the decision to bring back the competition for a second year and to make it bigger and better than before!

“We really want to see the creativity and natural talent from all of our participants and are looking forward to seeing the Gorilla Tough projects that they create.”

This 2019 Gorilla Glue Apprentice of the Year will win a tool bundle worth £500 and a year’s supply of Gorilla Glue products.

The Gorilla Glue Apprentice of the Year competition, forms part of the Gorilla Glue Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, to give students a clear advantage and a head start in their chosen trade.

Gorilla Glue launched in the US in 1999 and in 2008 in the UK and now accounts for 5 of the top 10 adhesives in the US.

The Gorilla Glue Company is a leading manufacturer of adhesive solutions for home improvement, woodworkers, and professionals.

www.gorillaglue.com