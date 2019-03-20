Doncaster student invited to present her research into child literacy to parliament

Caroline Flint, MP for Don Valley, met her constituent Antonia Walker in Parliament to discuss her undergraduate research into child literacy.

Antonia was invited to present her work in Parliament having been selected to take part in the annual Posters in Parliament initiative.

Caroline Flint and Antonia Walker

The event brought together a remarkable collection of the best undergraduate research from across the country, providing an opportunity for over 50 undergraduate students, representing universities from across the UK, to exhibit their research in Westminster.

Antonia was presenting her work from her final year of study at Doncaster University Centre, which explored children’s experiences reading at school and in the home.

Antonia found that girls were more likely to enjoy reading than boys, with girls more likely to read at home and in school. Boys often didn’t like the reading material on offer.

Caroline said: “Meeting Antonia proved to me what I already know – that Doncaster is brimming with talent.

“I would now love to see Antonia’s research findings shared with more schools in Doncaster, to help encourage more innovative ways to get children, especially boys, reading. Reading should be something to love, and not be scared of.”

Antonia said: “It was great to come to Parliament to present my research from my time as a student at Doncaster University Centre, which centred on the gender gap in literacy attainment between boys and girls.

“Caroline came to meet me to discuss my research and she seemed to understand, as an MP and as a parent, the challenges faced particularly in engaging boys in reading. Caroline offered her continued support for my work in this area, for which I am most grateful.”