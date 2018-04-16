Doncaster student devastated over theft of coursework

A Doncaster student has been left devastated at the theft of her coursework and fears it will prevent her from going to university.

Ellie Knott, aged 18, discovered the theft of her work when she realised that her car had been broken into overnight.

CRIME: Man seriously injured by 'army' of men and youths in Sheffield gang attack

The Volkswagen Golf was broken into on the driveway of her house on Avenue Road, Wheatley.

READ MORE: Police probe into Sheffield shooting continues

A blue denim bag, containing her coursework, which was in an A3 folder, was taken from the car.

POLICE: Shotgun barrel and knives found by police in Sheffield pond

It is feared that the bag and folder will have been dumped when the thief realised there was nothing of monetary value inside.

A reward is being offered for the safe return of the coursework.

Ellie, an art and design student at Doncaster College, is due to have her coursework graded over the next few weeks towards her final mark for getting into university.

Her mum, Jayne Fennelly, said: "Ellie is devastated at the loss of her coursework. The folder contains work she has been doing over the last six months so there is no way she could do it again with just a few weeks to go before it all gets graded.

"Without that work she would fail the course, which would mean she wouldn't get into university, which is what she has been working so hard towards."

Jayne added: "We are hoping that if the folder has been dumped somewhere, someone will find it and get it back to Ellie. It would mean such a lot to her because it is invaluable and the next stage of her life depends on it."

Ellie's long terms dream is to work for a major fashion label.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the coursework should call Jayne on 07486 421469.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 with information on the car break-in.