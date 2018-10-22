Doncaster streetlights row rumbles on as residents left in dark for 12 days

Residents of a Doncaster suburb have been left in the dark for twelve days – with confusion surrounding just who has the job of carrying out the repairs.

People living in parts of Kirk Sandall say they have been without streetlights at night since October 10 – and say the continued blackout is making the area a ‘burglar's paradise.’

Residents say they have chased both Doncaster Council and energy suppliers Nothern Powergrid for the repairs to be carried out – but have been met with mixed messages on who is responsible for the work in the Lancaster Avenue area.

One resident Karl Faulkner said: “It’s very dangerous and there are quite a few old people on these streets. It’s a burglar’s paradise.”

He says he has reported the issue to both Doncaster Council and Northern Powergrid and that the council has the task of reporting the matter to the latter – but that messages appear to have got lost in the system.

He said: “I keep asking for a reference number off DMBC but they have told me three times it has been reported.

“I’ve been in touch with NPG and they cannot find a report of it.

“You would have thought they would know it - a lot of us have asked.”

He says he was also told that the report is not passed onto NPG until after seven working days.

In a repsonse from NPG he was told: “I have checked again on our system but it is not showing. Sadly we cannot move any further forward with this until it is on our system as soon as we receive this we can move in to putting a repair in place.”

A spokesman for NPG said the firm had no record of anything being passed from Doncaster Council.

We have contacted Doncaster Council for comment.